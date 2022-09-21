Idaho Debates logo

BOISE — Here is the schedule for the “Idaho Debates,” all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television. It includes:

Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

