BOISE — Due to scheduling issues, the air date for a debate between U.S. Senate candidates on Idaho Public Television has been moved from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5. The schedule for the "Idaho Debates," all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television, remains otherwise unchanged. It includes:
Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT
Oct. 5: U.S. Senate candidates Mike Crapo, GOP incumbent; David Roth, Democrat; and Scott ‘Oh’ Cleveland, independent; airing at 8 p.m. in both time zones. Due to scheduling issues, that debate will be taped Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. MT; it will be available live online.
Oct. 24: Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Debbie Critchfield, Republican; and Terry Gilbert, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT
Oct. 28: Lieutenant Governor candidates Scott Bedke, Republican; and Terri Pickens Manweiler, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT
The “Idaho Debates” are a three-decade-plus collaboration co-sponsored by the Idaho Press Club, the League of Women Voters, and Idaho’s public universities; the debates air statewide on Idaho Public Television. This year, after they air, all the debates will re-air with Spanish closed captioning. Spanish CC debates will also be available online. Check idahoptv.org for the schedule.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.