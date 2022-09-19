Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Four statewide political debates have been scheduled in advance of the general election: Rivals for U.S. Senate, Idaho Attorney General, state superintendent of schools and lieutenant governor all will debate on statewide TV as part of the “Idaho Debates,” starting Oct. 3.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments