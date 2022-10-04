Support Local Journalism


BOISE — The two rivals to be the next Idaho attorney general clashed in a live, televised debate Monday night, on issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing the attorney general’s office.

Republican Raul Labrador, an outspoken former four-term congressman and state legislator, charged that Democratic rival Tom Arkoosh has “already lost the trust of the Legislature.”

ID AG Debate

Raul Labrador, Republican candidate for Idaho attorney general, speaks during a debate against his Democratic opponent Tom Arkoosh at Idaho Public Television on Monday.
ID AG Debate

Democrat Tom Arkoosh speaks during a debate against Republican Raul Labrador during a debate between the two candidates for Idaho attorney general at Idaho Public Television on Monday.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

