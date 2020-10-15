BOISE — Idaho passed another grim milestone Thursday in the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing 50,000 cases statewide, as the state reported 718 new confirmed or probable infections for a total to date of 50,610.
It was the highest daily new-cases figure reported by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare since July 15, when the tally was 727. Idaho surpassed 25,000 cases statewide on Aug. 10.
The state’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 517, up by one from a day earlier.
Idaho has seen 3,302 infections among health care workers; and 2,137 Idahoans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the spring.
Ada County's tally is up to 14,827 cases, 121 of those new on Thursday; Canyon County is at 9,027 cases, including 87 new. Ada reported no new deaths Thursday, standing at 156; nor did Canyon, standing at 104, according to state Health & Welfare figures.
Hot spots for the virus statewide, defined as the counties with the most reported new cases for the week so far, are Ada, Madison, Bonneville, Canyon and Twin Falls counties, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.