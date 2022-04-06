More than 150 wastewater-surveillance sites around the country are showing an increase in the viral particles from COVID-19, according to news reports.
But March data from the city of Boise’s COVID-19 wastewater dashboard shows levels of the coronavirus in wastewater are the lowest since last summer. Cases in the community also remain low, even as BA.2, a mutated form of omicron, is the dominant United States strain.
“I believe there will be more COVID and I believe more people will be positive. What we don’t know, and what I’m hopeful is that won’t mean there are more people admitted to the hospital,” Primary Health Group CEO David Peterman said. “We hope it’s not a severe disease.”
Almost every county in Idaho except Benewah County has a low community COVID-19 level, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Over the weekend, Boiseans explored the streets of downtown, in some cases, packing restaurants. Often maskless, people grouped around the bell outside the Statehouse and walked through the park around the Capitol. Barhoppers pedaled on bars on wheels.
It’s an appropriate response to choose not to wear a mask, Peterman said, because of the low level of cases. The percent positivity rate just a couple weeks ago was the lowest Primary Health had seen since May 2020.
“Our clinics are not nearly as frantic as they were,” Peterman said. “My concern … if we were to get quite a rise, you know, the public’s going to not want to put masks get on. I’m not saying it’s going to get to that level. I can’t predict.”
But Primary Health has seen an uptick in cases from five a day to 10 a day and some of those testing positive attended Treefort, Peterman said.
In a statement, Treefort said it followed current local, state and national guidelines “as directed by our city, state and local health officials.”
“The festival is not the only large-scale event that happened in March,” Treefort said in the statement.
This year, the music festival dropped testing, masking and vaccination requirements, but did offer vaccines on site. About 42 people received vaccinations at Treefort this year.
Plus, the positivity rate at Primary Health has more than doubled from around 2% to nearly 5%.
A positivity rate above 5% is one threshold for “too high,” according to Johns Hopkins University.
So though the cases are low, Peterman is concerned there could be a new wave coming.
“If you are vaccinated and you’ve got your booster, you are protected significantly from hospitalization and death,” Peterman.
Cases have recently surged in Asia and Europe.
COVID-19 levels in the wastewater have been about the same for the last three weeks locally, said Jacob Merten, regulatory environmental compliance coordinator with the city of Boise.
“We haven’t seen a particular spike or anything as of yet, at least as far as viral load is concerned,” Merten said.
About a third of the variants in the March 14 sample were BA.2 and the rest were original omicron, he said. The March 23 variant testing, the most recent, showed 31.97% were BA.2, according to an email from the city of Boise.
In some cases, Idaho has been one of the last places to have a wave of COVID-19. With the alpha variant, Idaho missed a big surge entirely, said retired St. Luke’s CEO and President David Pate. Other places in the U.S. were not so lucky.
“I’m grateful we didn’t but I have no idea why not,” Pate said.
As Yogi Berra once said, it’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future. But right now, the world is watching BA.2 cases surge in Europe and Asia.
“That’s the big question for us,” Pate said. “Are cases going to stay down for a while and we’ll miss a BA.2 surge or are we going to have a BA.2 surge?