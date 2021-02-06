BOISE — Idaho’s court system is seeking a nearly $2 million funding increase next year, as it copes with big case backlogs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and an array of related challenges.
When state lawmakers held their annual budget hearing on the budget for the state’s judicial branch on Friday, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, questioned why funding for courts couldn’t be cut, rather than increased by just under 4%, given how many trials have been put on hold.
“With the Supreme Court declaring that we are not going to have … jury trials for a period of months, shouldn’t there be an associated reduction in costs and budget for that reduction in workload?” Nate asked Sara Omundson, administrative director of Idaho courts.
Omundson, who noted that the Idaho Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday calling for jury trials to resume March 1 with COVID-19 safeguards, said, “Those trials haven’t gone away. In fact, if anything, there’s a need for more services now.”
In a typical month in Idaho, Omundson said, there are roughly 179 trials scheduled. But this year, she said, “The average number per month of trials scheduled is 350,” she told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “We have a backlog and we have to address that. We are doing what we can. We’ve been hiring mediators.”
“We are focused on ensuring that justice is resolved and that cases are resolved as quickly as they can be,” Omundson said, while also ensuring “that everyone, including those who are required under penalty of law to come to a courtroom, can be safe.”
That has included adding more electronic filing options and online proceedings, and securing non-traditional spaces, like hotel meeting rooms, for jury trials, because most rural courtrooms are too small to allow for social distancing, she said.
Omundson said the courts don’t yet know if the backlog will be cleared up in the coming year; the new state fiscal year starts July 1.
“It is hard in any given situation to understand when a case is actually going to go to trial, and when a case is going to settle at the last minute,” she explained. “We’re going to do everything we can to get through as many of these cases as possible. … We know that we have a backlog of criminal cases as well as civil cases.”
Idaho court officials on Friday also clarified earlier comments from Chief Justice Richard Bevan, in his “State of the Judiciary” address to lawmakers, that, “The number of pending criminal cases has increased by 22% since January a year ago, and there are currently over 40,000 cases awaiting disposition,” and the courts are “conscientiously developing strategies to address this backlog.”
That 40,000 figure is the total number of criminal cases awaiting disposition. As of December 2020, there were 44,695 civil cases awaiting disposition, and 40,943 criminal cases, according to the courts. In January of 2020, there were 44,053 pending civil cases and 33,527 pending criminal cases. So December’s figures showed 8,058 more cases awaiting disposition than there were in January 2020, an increase of 10.4% in total cases.
However, court officials said parties likely delayed filing civil cases during the pandemic, and there’s no way to measure that.
At the same time, the number of jury trials held by quarter dropped by 95% in the second quarter this year from the number in the same quarter a year earlier.
“There will be no reduction in needs in fiscal year 2022 based upon a backlog of current cases,” Omundson told JFAC. “If anything, again, we are going to have increased costs and increased needs.”
She noted that the courts already have reverted back to the state general fund all allocations they received this year for actions they weren’t able to undertake due to the pandemic, including in-person training of judges and travel around the state.
Legislative budget analyst Jared Hoskins noted, “Although the jury trials are currently not taking place, these judges are still working, and their salaries certainly need to be paid for that work. Roughly 95% of all litigation settles prior to trial, so a vast amount of all the work takes place prior to trial. So certainly, you wouldn’t see a large amount of savings developing just from a lack of jury trials.”
Asked about how the courts have been using technology during the pandemic, Omundson said it’s “been a savior this year.” As a result of technological upgrades already funded in previous sessions of the Legislature, she said, “There was not a time throughout this pandemic that people could not file cases in the state.”
The judicial branch’s major budget requests for next year are for a new district judge, two magistrate judges and a court reporter in Canyon County; and for funding to increase judicial salaries by whatever percentage lawmakers approve for state employee pay increases.
In the 3rd Judicial District, where Canyon County is located, both district and magistrate judges have the highest caseloads in the state. That’s partly because felony case filings have increased an average of 2% a year in the district over the last 10 years.
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, said Idaho judge salaries remain low compared to most states, even when adjusted for the state’s cost of living, and he asked Omundson why the courts weren’t seeking bigger raises. Gov. Brad Little has recommended 2% merit raises for state employees in next year’s budget.
She responded, “The court has made the conscious decision that right now, as we are working through what we are working through, that they wish to go with the same as other state employees.”
According to the National Center for State Courts, Idaho’s judicial salaries rank 43rd in the nation, or 34th when adjusted for cost of living.