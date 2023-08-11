Idaho Capitol Building (copy)

The Idaho State Capitol building in March 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A United States District Court has temporarily blocked enforcement of SB 1100, which excludes Idaho transgender students from multi-user restrooms and other school facilities that don't align with their sex assigned at birth.

The temporary restraining order stops the government from enforcing the law until the court can rule on plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction, which is set to be argued next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Recommended for you

Load comments