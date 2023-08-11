A United States District Court has temporarily blocked enforcement of SB 1100, which excludes Idaho transgender students from multi-user restrooms and other school facilities that don't align with their sex assigned at birth.
The temporary restraining order stops the government from enforcing the law until the court can rule on plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction, which is set to be argued next month.
Chief U.S. District of Idaho Judge David Nye wrote in his opinion, filed Thursday, that "preserving the status quo pending a more complete review is the most fitting approach at the current juncture."
Nye also wrote that the opinion did not weigh on whether SB 1100 was constitutional. His decision was based on the fact that school districts were able to choose their own policies before the law and that this will continue to be the case until a ruling has been made.
"School districts may choose how to organize their bathrooms, changing facilities, and overnight accommodations—whether that is sex-separate or transgender-inclusive; whether it is consistent with what it did last year or not," Nye wrote. "But the State of Idaho will not be mandating that decision at this time."
Starting July 1, the law imposed a sweeping statewide mandate that governed all K-12 public and charter schools. Additionally, the law allows students to recover a minimum of $5,000 per violation from the school district if they encounter a transgender person using a facility barred by the law.
The 2023-24 academic year in Idaho is set to get underway next week.
The temporary restraining order was granted in response to a lawsuit on behalf of a rising seventh-grade transgender student and Sexuality and Gender Alliance, an LGBTQ high school student organization, according to the news release from Lambda Legal, an American civil rights organization that represents and defends LGBTQ+ people in the court of law..
The lawsuit was filed against Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.
A number of Republican-led states have attempted to enact similar laws restricting transgender bathroom and facility use in schools. They include Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and North Dakota.
Advocates for transgender peoplehave said the law discriminates against transgender students.
Supporters argue that bathroom laws protect the privacy of cisgender women and girls and also pitch the law as a safety measure.
“The court’s ruling will be a relief for transgender students in Idaho, who are entitled to basic dignity, safety, and respect at school. When school is back in session, they should be focusing on classes, friends, and activities like everyone else, rather than worrying about where they are allowed to use the restroom,” Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Peter Renn said in the release. “No one’s return to school should be met with a return to discrimination.”