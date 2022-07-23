Ralstons

Sandy Ralston, left, and Gene Ralston of Kuna have been helping dive teams find bodies with side-scan sonar.

 KTVB

Originally published July 21 on KTVB.COM.More than 20 years ago, Gene and Sandy Ralston started helping dive recovery teams find the bodies of people who drowned.

Currently, they are helping the Ada County Sherriff’s Office find a 16-year-old who fell off at jet ski at Lucky Peak on Monday.

