Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Jan. 30 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

All four members of Idaho’s congressional delegation signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration demanding that the agency reverse its decision in early January to allow retail and mail-order pharmacies to dispense the abortion drug mifepristone, saying the action violated federal law by disregarding doubts about the safety of the drug.

Recommended for you

Load comments