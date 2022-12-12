Mike Simpson airport presser

Congressman Mike Simpson announces that Boise Airport will receive $700,000 in federal funding during a press conference at the facility, Friday, March 25, 2022. The funding is designated to rehabilitate a taxi route that serves as the main pathway to the terminal for air carrier operations.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Dec. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho’s senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives will be gone from the halls of Congress until January, according to a staff member.

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, notified the clerk of the House in a letter Nov. 29 that he would be absent for votes and congressional proceedings. He tapped fellow Idaho Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher as his proxy.

Recommended for you

Load comments