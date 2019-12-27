The Idaho Community Foundation, in partnership with the Northwest Area Foundation, granted $100,000 to 11 organizations throughout Idaho to help reach residents considered hard to count for the 2020 Census.
"Full participation and accurate census data are essential," ICF Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer Cara Walker said Friday in a press release. "Programs for children and seniors, money for highway projects and more could all be affected if we don’t have a complete count."
The grants will reach hard-to-count populations in 30 of Idaho’s 44 counties. Hard-to-count populations include people who live in rural areas, those with limited English proficiency, people experiencing homelessness and more.
The Northwest Area Foundation provided funding support for the grants, and ICF sought proposals and selected recipients. Grant recipients are:
Jannus, Inc. – $20,000
Counties: Ada, Kootenai, Twin Falls, statewide
Projects: One-on-one assistance, educational outreach and community events for all hard-to-count populations.
Nez Perce Tribe – $15,000
Counties: North Idaho
Projects: Promotion, marketing, education and outreach for Nez Perce tribal population.
Catholic Charities – $15,000
Counties: Blaine, Bonneville, Canyon, Elmore, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls
Projects: Community educational events, distribution of educational materials and hosting community education and enrollment dinners.
Community Council of Idaho – $15,000
Counties: Southern Idaho
Projects: Translate materials, recruit bilingual volunteers and conduct outreach in hard-to-count populations.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes – $10,000
County: Bannock
Projects: Public service announcements and marketing to reach Shoshone-Bannock tribal population.
Latah Complete Count – $6,442
County: Latah
Projects: Outreach through libraries, local media, service organization presentations, school administrators and travel.
Idaho Commission on Libraries – $5,558
Counties: Title 1 schools statewide
Projects: Produce a child-designed bookmark with information about the Census to be shared with parents in Title 1 schools.
Bannock County Complete Count – $5,000
County: Bannock
Projects: Local advertising (including Spanish translations) in municipal websites/social media, electronic bulletin boards, newsletters and other channels.
Teton County – $3,000
County: Teton
Projects: To support Noche Familiar events for Latinx and low-income populations.
Madison Complete Count – $3,000
County: Madison
Projects: Create marketing materials and host events for hard-to-count populations.
I Have a Dream Foundation – $2,000
County: Blaine
Projects: Engage Wood River High School sophomores who are part of the “Dream Scholar” program and partner with other community organizations to host educational events for hard-to-count populations.