PODER Feb 2023

PODER of Idaho’s Estefania Mondragon, Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, and Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout speak during a press conference about Senate Bill 1081 on Feb. 28, 2023. 

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Legislature’s Senate Transportation Committee voted Tuesday to advance a bill that would create a restricted driver’s license available to all people 16 and older residing in Idaho, regardless of their immigration status. 

Recommended for you

Load comments