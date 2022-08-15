College of Idaho health center Hendren Hall

The College of Idaho’s health center is located in the center of campus.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 15 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Colleges and universities across the country are changing their health policies in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. Some states are requiring schools to provide abortion pills, and others are ramping up access to emergency contraceptives.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments