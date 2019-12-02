BOISE — Three nationally recognized leaders with expertise in anti-racism efforts, immigrant advocacy and social justice work will be speakers at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence's conference this week, titled Collective Thriving.
Roughly 600 leaders, thinkers, and advocates from across Idaho and various parts of the country will gather at Boise State University Wednesday and Thursday for the two-day event, according to a press release. The conference will explore ways to repair the harm inflicted from cultures of violence and to reconnect communities and spread hope.
Speakers include Ijeoma Oluo, New York Times best-selling author of "So You Want To Talk About Race"; Mónica Ramírez, a leader in immigration advocacy who helped present the #TimesUp movement on the Golden Globes red carpet; and Favianna Rodriguez, an artist known for using her art as a tool for activism.
“We are so excited about powerful speakers and the tremendous number of Idahoans coming together to engage in essential conversations about transforming ourselves and our communities,” said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, in a press release. “It gives us great hope knowing we can collectively transform the future story of Idaho to repair harm and interrupt the conditions that allow gender violence and other forms of oppression to exist."
Oluo is the opening plenary speaker and will share remarks on how to move toward anti-racist work that heals. Ramírez will open with a discussion on building inclusivity starting with the margins, and how that impacts current immigration policies and practices. Rodriguez will share the perspective of a first-generation American Latinx artist with Afro-Peruvian roots who grew up in working-class Oakland, California. She is also the curator of the artwork for the conference.
Themes of the conference include: reclaiming spirituality, healing, and ancestral wisdom; anti-oppression and social equity for indigenous, Latinx, and resettled families and children; safety and community accountability; and transformative cultural strategies.
The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence is a statewide coalition that aims to create change in the prevention, intervention, and response to domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault.
Registration for Tuesday's pre-conference event is sold out. Same-day registration is available Wednesday and Thursday. More information is available at idvsa.org/collective-thriving.