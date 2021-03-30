BOISE — The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence has been awarded a $25,000 grant to be used to support survivors and prevent sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse in Idaho’s communities.
The Boise-based coalition, which operates in communities across Idaho advocating for an end to domestic and sexual violence, announced this week it was awarded the grant through RALIANCE, a national partnership dedicated to supporting such efforts through grants and research.
The funding will be used for the development of a prevention program to reimagine a future free of violence for young women and girls, as well as non-binary youth incarcerated as juveniles, as part of Sexual Assault Awareness month, which begins in April.
“Young women and girls, and young folks beyond the binary in the juvenile criminal system are impacted by sexual violence at alarming rates before, during, and after incarceration,” said Moné Miller, Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence legal advocate and spokesperson.
“We are honored to have RALIANCE’s support to help young women and girls heal from their trauma and embrace their own power.”
The coalition’s work often shifts attention to where resources need to be directed to serve those in Idaho who need the most support.
Last year, Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence held a four-week conference, the Ti Novitawi Kocheukaakwe Virtual Conference Honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, bringing together advocates, criminal justice and legal workers, and policy makers to raise attention to the urgency needed to remove barriers to safety in these communities.
This week’s $25,000 grant is part of a six-grant campaign in which RALIANCE will distribute $150,000 for projects to support survivors and prevent violence in communities across the country.
Five other organizations received grants including Hollaback!, Mirror Memoirs, the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault, USA Gymnastics, and the Ya Basta Center. It is the fifth round of grants distributed by RALIANCE, with nearly $2.7 million in funding from the National Football League.
“The critical work to end sexual violence cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach, and we are honored to continue our tradition of empowering organizations across the country that are implementing targeted and innovative programs to change the culture from the grassroots up,” said Sandra Henriquez, managing partner at RALIANCE.