BOISE — A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle collision Saturday on State Highway 21.
Patrick McGregor, 48, of Boise, was traveling north on Highway 21 in a Toyota Tacoma pickup with a boat trailer attached.
Sean Painter, 49, of Idaho City, was driving south on the highway on a Victory motorcycle.
McGregor was making a left turn into the Hilltop Station parking lot when Painter struck the front of McGregor’s truck. Painter died on the scene; he was wearing a helmet. Next of kin were notified. McGregor was wearing a seatbelt.
The lanes were intermittently blocked for about three hours, according to a press release from Idaho State Police.
ISP would like anyone who witnessed the crash to contact dispatch at 208-846-7500.