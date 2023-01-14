Emily Allen

Emily Allen

 Priscilla Grover

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Jan. 12 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — A new report from the Idaho First Steps Alliance is drawing attention to childcare costs in the Gem State. Advocates warn that if grant programs run by the Department of Health and Welfare expire at the end of the fiscal year, June of this year, childcare businesses across Idaho could be forced into untenable situations.

Recommended for you

Load comments