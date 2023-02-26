Peace Valley Charter School

Peace Valley Charter School in Boise opened its doors at 1845 S. Federal Way in 2018 and serves about 350 kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

 Courtesy Peace Valley Charter School

A Boise-based charter school that uses a model to deliberately deemphasize technology and devices has been flagged by state charter school regulators for failing to meet academic standards and for struggling with compliance in its federal special education programs is one of 17 Idaho charter schools up for renewal next week.

Peace Valley Charter School opened its doors at 1845 S. Federal Way in 2018 and serves about 350 kindergarten through eighth-grade students using a Waldorf educational model, which deemphasizes computers and standardized tests and integrates the arts and life skills into academic disciplines.

