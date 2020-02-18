BOISE — Idaho Central Credit Union told some of its customers earlier this month they may have been subject to a data breach.
In the Notice of Data Breach sent Feb. 6, ICCU said it discovered “suspicious activity related to a third-party mortgage portal” its employees used. The credit union said it first discovered the possible issue on Nov. 5. By Nov. 8, investigators determined someone did breach the system.
In December, ICCU told BoiseDev it found additional unusual activity related to an employee’s email account and launched a second investigation.
“ICCU notified all individuals who may have been impacted by either of these situations,” ICCU Director of Public Relations Laura Smith said in an email to BoiseDev. “We regret the concern and inconvenience created by these situations and are fully committed to continual efforts to help prevent similar situations from occurring again.”
