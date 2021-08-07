We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MERIDIAN — Idaho Central Credit Union opened a new branch in Meridian, to meet the need of “increasing membership” in the city.
Idaho Central was organized in 1940. This location, at 85 South Innovation Lane, is the 42nd branch, according to a news release.
“Several architectural features in this branch have been included for maximum energy efficiency,” the release said. “There is enhanced HVAC, all LED lighting, and tall windows and ceilings that brings natural light penetration to the core of the building.”
The location will also have a large waiting area, eight teller stations and eight financial service stations. There will also be three drive-thru lanes and a fourth for ATM access.
People who visit through Sept. 30, 2021 will be entered to win a 2021 Polaris RZR.