NAMPA — The Idaho Cattle Association will host its annual convention and trade show at the Ford Idaho Center Nov. 16 and 17.
The convention will highlight the contributions of farming and ranching to Idaho's economy and communities. The American Farmland Trust will present it report, “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States” that indicates the future of agriculture is threatened by the conversion of farmland for non-agricultural uses.
The opening session will take place 4 p.m. Nov. 16. Registration and the trade show will open at 2 p.m.
To register for the Idaho Cattle Association’s annual convention and trade show, visit idahocattle.org/events-meetings. For more information, call the association office at 208-343-1615.