BOISE — Last week marked an all-time high in new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Idaho’s long-term care facilities, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
Long-term care facility residents and staff, along with health care workers, will be first in line to receive the new vaccine when it becomes available in Idaho, possibly later this month, the Associated Press reports.
Sixty-two Idahoans in long-term facilities died in the week following the Thanksgiving holiday, and 655 more contracted the virus.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho’s long-term care facilities, 458, make up almost half of Idaho’s total COVID-19 deaths.
The Idaho Health Care Association expected a spike of cases in long-term care facilities following Thanksgiving and is expecting another surge after Christmas, Executive Director Robert Vande Merwe said.
“We understand everyone wants to see their family and friends during the holidays, but we really need to consider our parents and grandparents who are living in our nation’s long term care facilities,” David Gifford, chief medical officer for the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, said in a statement Nov. 24.
The number of cases in long-term care facilities are increasing at an alarming rate, Vande Merwe said. The last week of September saw an increase of 173 cases in long-term care facilities, compared to 655 new cases the week after Thanksgiving. There were seven COVID-19 deaths in facilities during the last week of September, compared to 62 the week after Thanksgiving. The surge is attributed to the increase of cases in the community as a whole.
“Long-term care workers continue to do everything they can to keep their residents safe, but they cannot fight this battle alone,” Vande Merwe said.
Idaho’s Stage 2 public health order allows visits to long-term care facilities, as long as a face covering is worn.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, voted last week to include long-term care residents in phase 1 of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare also announced that long-term care facility residents should be included in the first rollout of the vaccines.
Despite that announcement, the Associated Press reported that the state’s first batch of the vaccine will likely only total about 13,650 doses, not nearly enough to vaccinate all of the health care workers who interact directly with COVID-19 patients or all of the long-term care facility residents who are at high risk of severe complications from the illness.
The first batch could arrive in Idaho as soon as Dec. 15, and subsequent batches will arrive following that date, AP reported.
Vande Merwe said the decision to include the long-term care residents is a “great move.”
“Every week that residents are delayed in receiving the vaccine will mean deaths in our resident population,” he said.
As of Friday, 216 of the roughly 400 long-term care facilities in Idaho have at least one COVID-19 case. Idaho’s facilities have reported over 6,000 cases since July and over 450 deaths.
The facilities have also been facing a severe shortage of workers for months, Vande Merwe said, due to staff members having to quarantine and workers leaving the industry. For information on how to become a long-term care facility staff member in Idaho, visit idaho.carefortheaging.org.