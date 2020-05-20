BOISE — A Republican candidate from Boise is asking a federal court to give Idahoans another week to request an absentee ballot due to alleged issues with the Secretary of State's website Tuesday, the final day to request a ballot.
Nicholas Jones, a Republican running in Idaho's 1st Congressional District primary against incumbent Russ Fulcher, is asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho to grant a temporary restraining order and emergency injunctive relief in order to extend the deadline for the May 19 primary to Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and other officials from his office could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said there were issues with the Secretary of State's site on Tuesday. People called into his office to ask for assistance, McGrane said, and his office put out information on social media sites to help people request their absentee ballots.
"We were staffed at our elections office until 8 p.m. so people could drop off requests" for ballots, McGrane said.
While he said he could not offer comment on the lawsuit brought against the Secretary of State's Office by Jones, McGrane noted that this was a "unique" election season. May 19 was the primary election day and deadline to request a ballot, but voters have until June 2 to submit their completed ballot.
"It's already been extended, and one of the things I've been harping on is that the numbers are so unprecedented in terms of the requests that have come through," McGrane said.
In Ada County, voters have requested 125,000 ballots, vastly eclipsing the previous record of 79,000 set in 2018 during a competitive gubernatorial primary.
The Jones campaign's legal filing says the campaign conducted a 134-person poll among households where voters requested help from the campaign to request their absentee ballot.
"On May 19, we reached out to all of these voters and attempted to walk them through requesting the ballot on the Secretary of State’s website. In nearly all cases, the website failed to load, generated error messages indicating the site’s hosting was broken, did not respond when a voter’s data was submitted, or warned that a voter’s information was incorrect despite repeatedly being verified," read a declaration from Matt Braynard, Jones' campaign manager.
Braynard said he got in touch with a Secretary of State's Office employee who said the office was aware of the issues with the system and that it was overloaded.
Due to those issues with the website, Jones' campaign is pushing for an injunction and has hired the Boise law firm Parsons, Behle & Latimer to represent it.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Jones said he had spoken to "100 people personally" about the issue, and that about 500 in total had reached out to his campaign complaining about issues with the Secretary of State's website, which is where voters were directed to make requests for absentee ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
"This is not to extend voting for me. … It's to make sure all people in Idaho can get their ballots," Jones said, and added that people being unable to request a ballot due to technical issues was "disenfranchising voters."
Scott Graf, the spokesman for the Idaho Attorney General's Office, which represents the state in legal matters, said the office had no comment on pending litigation.