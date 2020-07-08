BOISE — More than 30,000 Idaho businesses and organizations have received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The program, created at the end of March to help businesses retain staff members during the coronavirus pandemic, has been extended to Aug. 8.
Several businesses interviewed by the Idaho Press this spring credited their PPP loan to helping them stay afloat. The loans have supported 300,000 jobs in Idaho, a June 30 SBA report reads.
Idaho businesses and organizations have taken out 30,168 PPP loans totaling $2.57 billion, according to the report.
Roughly 90% of those loans were under $150,000, SBA data released Monday shows. Only those who borrowed $150,000 or more are named in the data. The recipients ranged from corporations to churches to nonprofits, from charter schools to farms to entertainment venues.
Fifteen of the Idaho loans were between $5 million and $10 million, with 12 of those going to Treasure Valley organizations, as reported by the Idaho Statesman.
Idaho businesses with a $5-10 million loan include:
- Valley Agronomics LLC in Nampa
- Commercial Tire, Inc. of Meridian
- Dennis Dillon Auto Park and Truck Center of Boise
- Boise information technology company Compunet Inc. of Boise
- Meridian construction company Engineered Structures Inc.
- J-U-B Engineers of Boise
- RM Mechanical Inc.
- Teancum LLC, a division of Boise’s Peterson Motor Co.
- Thomas Management LLC, a Meridian food service company
- Healthwise Inc. of Boise
- Alliance Medical Group of Garden City
- Cradlepoint, Inc. of Boise
The Treasure Valley was the epicenter for many of the larger loans, with 37.5% loans above $150,000 going to Ada and Canyon County businesses and organizations. Boise led the group, with 677 of the 3,313 organizations that received loans more than $150,000. Organizations in other local cities added nearly the same amount combined:
- Meridian: 259
- Nampa: 175
- Caldwell: 97
- Kuna: 14
- Melba: 8
- Garden City: 7
- Star: 5
- Eagle: 1
Details about the loans were available because of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit pressed against the SBA by the Washington Post, Bloomberg News, the Dow Jones & Co., ProPublica and the New York Times. On Monday, the Trump administration released data about the $660 billion program that has been administered through bank loans made to businesses around the country.
According to reporting in the New York Times, banks have made 4.9 million loans so far, with an average size of $107,000. Around 5,000 businesses have received loans between $5 million and $10 million.
However, it is difficult to determine the exact amount of money provided to Idaho businesses through the PPP program for loans over $150,000. The information provided by the SBA only shows ranges of funds as opposed to specific numbers, like those provided in another data set for loans under $150,000.
In Idaho, businesses receiving PPP loans under $150,000 borrowed $876.5 million, with an average loan amount of $32,639.
PPP loans can be fully forgiven if a number of criteria are met. Businesses must maintain or rehire employees quickly while keeping their former salary levels.
“Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages decrease,” the SBA website says. Funds must also be used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities, with at least 60% of the forgiven amount used for payroll specifically.
There is over $130 billion left in the program. Application information is available at SBA.gov.