Idaho Botanical Garden has announced its schedule of upcoming fall webinar classes August to November. All will be hosted on Zoom and cost between $5 and $25. To see the entire schedule and sign up for classes visit idahobotanicalgarden.org/learn/fallclasses.
Idaho’s Native Bees
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
“While you may have heard of the plight of the honey bee, Apis mellifera, these bees have a global distribution and won’t be going extinct any time soon. Many native bees are increasingly threatened and facing extinction — luckily, we all have the power to help! Join IBG’s Assistant Horticulture Director and entomology nerd, Sierra Laverty, on a bee’s eye view of Idaho landscapes and bee conservation.”
Gardening with Native Plants
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
“In this class, we will explore the unique and often under-appreciated beauty of native plants. We’ll try to answer some of the following questions: What exactly is a ‘native plant’? What are some of the advantages of using natives in a landscape? Can they be grown alongside non-natives?” The class is organized by Diane Jones, owner of Draggin’ Wing High Desert Nursery.
Learn the Language of Lawn
Thursday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m.
“Join us for a journey of green discovery with University of Idaho Horticulturist, Susan Bell, into the world of lawn grasses. She will discuss the most drought-tolerant types of grasses, seeding and sodding, and the best and easiest management practices for a healthy, sustainable lawn.”
Fall is for Planting
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
“Fall is often the BEST season to plant in the Southwest Idaho! We’ll share which bulbs, herbaceous perennials, and woody plants are best planted in the fall; beautiful native plants to transplant and start by seed; and how to focus on plant health during fall planting. You’ll learn how to divide plants, select healthy root stock, prevent frost heaving, correct root-bound plants, and all about late-season watering. Learn how it’s done during an info-packed webinar with our all-star team including IBG’s Horticulture Director Michele, Assistant Horticulture Director Sierra, and Collections Curator Daniel.”
Protecting Pollinators While Maintaining a Tidy Landscape
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m.
“So you’ve installed in pollinator plants, and you (or your client’s) landscape is full of flowers. Great job! But did you know that overwintering habitat is critical to their survival? Many landscapers and backyard gardeners know to “feed the bees”, but if these critters don’t have a protected home our flowering plants won’t do them much good. IBG’s Assistant Horticulture Director Sierra Laverty will teach you how to selectively maintain aesthetic landscapes while keeping habitat in place for beneficial insects.”
Growing Garlic in Southwest Idaho
Wednesday, Sept. 30 6:30-7:30 p.m.
“Garlic flavors many of the world’s cuisines. Growing your own lets you try out subtly differently flavored varieties in your own cooking. In this class, we will discuss garlic cultivation including seed garlic selection and planting in the fall, growing season care, summer harvest, and storage through the winter.” The class is organized by Jackie Jarboe, U of I Master Gardener.