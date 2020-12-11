BOISE — Idaho’s state Board of Health & Welfare unanimously cleared the way Friday for the state to activate crisis standards of care – rationing of care from hospitals and other health care providers – if the state or any of its regions exhausts resources needed to care for COVID-19 patients.
“From all the data I’m reviewing and seeing, I think we’re pretty close to the crisis standards of care needing to be implemented,” said board Vice Chairman Jim Giuffre, “so the timing ... (is) absolutely critical.”
The board approved a temporary rule laying out the process for activating the standards; the rule takes effect immediately. It sets up an advisory committee to the director of the Department of Health & Welfare that would be convened, but in emergency situations, the director could activate the crisis standards without first consulting the committee, and convene the committee later to review the decision.
The temporary rule expires at the end of the upcoming regular legislative session. At the same time, the department is developing a proposed permanent rule that would replace it at that point; that rule would then go to the Legislature for review in its 2022 session.
“Because of the increasing number of hospitalizations and cases in Idaho, we needed to act quickly,” said Nicole McKay, deputy Idaho attorney general for the department. “So this is being proposed as a temporary rule.”
“The declaration of crisis standards of care creates a legal presumption that the community standard is a crisis standard,” McKay said. That provides protection against lawsuits for providers who don’t provide the usual level of care to their patients.
Activating crisis standards means “giving notice to the public that health care has reached essentially this crisis point, and the typical care that you’re used to receiving in a health care setting has to change,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state public health administrator.
That might mean providing life-saving treatment only to those most likely to survive.
“During a disaster, when health care resources are overwhelmed, crisis standards of care will be adopted to maximize the number of lives saved,” the state’s crisis care guidelines state. “Decision-makers, medical providers and medical practitioners must focus on doing the most good for the greatest number of people based on available health care resources.”
Crisis standards would apply to emergency responders as well as hospitals; they might decline or delay response to some calls, prioritizing service to “maximize overall lives saved.”
Hospitals could reassign staff to different duties; defer surgeries “not essential to preserve life and limb;” or transfer dying patients just being offered comfort care to other facilities.
“They would not be able to give all the services to all the people,” said state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.
“It’s a pretty significant deal to move to crisis standards of care, so we want to make sure we have used every resource possible around the state before we activate that,” Jeppesen said.
That includes things like transferring patients from one part of the state to another, or even out of state, when Idaho hospitals are overwhelmed. Already, Dr. Robert Scoggins of Kootenai Health said Thursday that his Coeur d’Alene hospital has had to transfer patients to Boise, Spokane and even Seattle as it’s been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Scoggins, who spoke at Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 press conference on Thursday, said soon there will be nowhere to send the excess patients – and that’s when crisis standards of care come into play.
The crisis standards could be activated either regionally or statewide. In addition, any individual facility can declare its own crisis standards of care at any time when it’s out of resources, even without a state activation.
Little said Thursday, “The vast majority of Idaho’s hospitals are being pushed to their limits. Too many health care workers are out sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine due to exposure to the virus, and too many very sick COVID-19 patients are coming through their doors.”
He urged Idahoans to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing to help Idaho’s health care system avoid hitting crisis standards, but continued to leave further measures including mask mandates up to local officials.
During Friday’s meeting, Giuffre said he’s concerned about the state’s current approach to the pandemic.
“I believe the local approach isn’t working,” he said. “All these people in the hospitals, in our local health districts and I’m sure for the Health & Welfare staff, they’re really under duress. They’re also receiving threats. They’re fatigued.”
Giuffre said he’s concerned that “people have been trained in public health to deal with the science, and respond to virus and disease outbreaks. They’ve not been trained to manage or respond to the political reality of unruly violent protests.” Pointing to news coverage of demonstrations that disrupted this week’s Central District Health meeting, he said public health workers and public health officials are “really fatigued, they’re heartbroken that their communities are not supping them with compliance.”
“Since a local approach is not working … a statewide approach may be a more prudent way to really stem the tide of the virus,” Giuffre said, adding that he felt he had to speak out. “As a Board of Health & Welfare member, I just feel compelled that our job is to protect the public’s health.”