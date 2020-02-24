BOISE — Mamie Oliver, who was Boise State's first black professor, has dedicated part of her career to researching the history and accomplishments of black Idahoans — a history that has often been overlooked, she wrote.
"In Idaho, as in the other 49 states, the struggle for a truly non-racist society is far from over," Oliver wrote in the introduction of her 1990 book, "Idaho Ebony: The Afro-American Presence in Idaho State History."
At the time Oliver wrote those words, Idahoans had never elected a black man or woman to the state Legislature — something that wouldn't change for another 20 years. Boise had never elected a black city council member, but that change would come sooner.
February is Black History Month, a time aimed at acknowledging the history and contributions that black people have made across the country. The Idaho Press spoke with Oliver and others about milestones throughout Idaho's history and contributions from black leaders.
"I think people need to recognize we are active here and we are residents," Oliver told the Idaho Press. "Black people are like any other American. We are working people, we are contributing people."
Documenting black history
Oliver, who has a master's in social work and doctorate in education, started teaching at what was then Boise College in 1972, when she moved to Idaho with her husband, and later taught social work at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
In "Idaho Ebony," Oliver writes that black history has been largely absent throughout teachings of American history. With her research and writing, she aimed "to paint a picture" of black Americans' role in Idaho, she wrote.
Another resource and tribute to Idaho black history emerged in 1999 when the Idaho Black History Museum opened in Boise's Julia Davis Park. The museum is in the former St. Paul Baptist Church, Idaho's first black church.
Phillip Thompson, whose great-great-grandfather preached at St. Paul, is now the museum's executive director. His mother, Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, helped get the museum started years before she became the first black woman elected to the Idaho Legislature.
“We have always been here,” Thompson said.
After the Civil War, Thompson said black people came to Idaho as minors, ranchers and traders.
Oliver’s book and the museum document how black people came to Idaho to pursue a great number of jobs, including mining and ranching but also jobs in the service and entertainment industries. Oliver writes that Pocatello had “a long list of Black entertainers,” who had either lived in the city or performed there.
Thompson said that black people in Idaho did not face the same racism and violence that they faced elsewhere in the country after the Civil War.
“The biggest way to keep a people down is keeping them out of school, keeping them uneducated, or making them go to bad schools,” Thompson said, adding that black people were allowed in Idaho public schools as early as 1871 when Idaho was still a U.S. territory.
The territory did exclude black people from entering its borders in 1865, but some were already living in Idaho and were allowed to attend public school, Thompson said.
Thompson added that the small percentage of black people in Idaho means they are not perceived as threatening to the rest of society.
“When it is that small, you are not a threat,” he said.
According to census data estimates, black people make up 0.9% of Idaho's population, which totals nearly 1.8 million.
In "Idaho Ebony," Oliver writes that the Idaho Legislature never thought Jim Crow laws were needed with so few black people living in the state, but lawmakers did pass restrictive laws, such as a curfew, and there was de facto segregation and employment discrimination in the state.
Oliver told the Idaho Press that there is racism and injustice in the state's institutions, something she's discussed during visits to public schools and police departments.
"Thought of that work to educate people about injustice as a contribution to the community," Oliver said.
Despite the obstacles to success, Oliver wrote in her book, black leaders were able to emerge in Idaho’s early years. She mentioned John West, who was “probably the best known and most well-respected Black man in Boise’s early history.”
A 2016 history column by Arthur Hart in the Idaho Statesman notes that West's 1903 obituary in that paper called him “the dean of colored pioneers in Idaho.”
Hart wrote that "West was proud of having been born a free American citizen and expressed that pride by carrying the American flag at the head of every Fourth of July parade for many years."
Eight years after writing "Idaho Ebony," Mamie Oliver became an ordained minister. She continues to pastor today at Mountain View Community Fellowship in Boise, where she was in charge of changing the name from Mountain View Baptist Church.
"I wanted all people to be included," she said. "The thing is about reaching all people, about justice for all people. I believe God loves all people."
1973: First black elected official in Idaho
In 1973, Pocatello elected Thomas "Les" Purce, Ph.D., to its city council, making him the first black man to serve in public office in Idaho.
In 1976, the year of the nation's bicentennial, he was elected Pocatello's mayor. When his mayoral term ended, Purce was appointed as director of the Idaho Department of Administration under Gov. John Evans and later as director of the Department of Health and Welfare.
Purce, the grandson of black pioneers who lived in Idaho, was born in 1946 and graduated from Idaho State University. He later worked at the university as a special assistant to the president and then as the director of the Research and Park Economic Development program.
He became the first black president of The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, serving from 2000 to 2015.
1993: First black man elected to Boise City Council
Caldwell's Planning and Zoning director, Jerome Mapp, was the first black man elected to Boise City Council.
Originally from Chicago, Mapp moved to Idaho to attend ISU in 1969.
“It was the best opportunity I had,” he said. “I was involved in everything on campus, and I was involved in the community. I was on different boards and committees that were provided to students. I was the president of the architectural club. I was a DJ at the local radio station.
“That was a training ground," he said, "for when I became part of the city as an elected official."
Mapp interned with the city of Pocatello as a student and after graduated started working the city’s planning department. He would go on to work for the city of Boise in the 1980s.
When a Boise City Council seat opened up in 1993, Mapp, on the very last day to apply, put his name in to be considered. The-Mayor Brent Coles appointed him out of 64 candidates, Mapp said.
He went on to win election later that year.
“In 1993 there was a lot of growth going on in Boise,” Mapp said. “People were demanding that we look at a lot of different subject matters (around growth), and I felt that I was qualified to be considered for the position.”
Mapp chaired a number of committees as a Boise councilman. He was part of the Airport Commission for 12 years, the Capital City Development Corporation (urban renewal) for 12 years and was a founding member of the local public transportation authority, now known as Valley Regional Transit.
Mapp won reelection in 1997 and 2001 but lost in 2005.
Mapp called his experiences as a councilman in Boise "the best experience that I have encountered in my life.”
“It was not something that I planned for,” Mapp said. “People have visions to be a mayor or council member, and for me it was just to serve, to give back to the community that I lived in, where I raised my family. … What I wanted to do was to have Boise be better than when I came into office, and I think I achieved that.”
2010: First black woman elected to Legislature
Buckner-Webb, elected in 2010, served two years in the House and is now in her eighth year in the Senate. She's the only African American currently serving in the Legislature. She announced this month she won't seek reelection this year.
"I am so grateful that my family had the wisdom to choose Idaho in 1905, and the tenacity to stay," Buckner-Webb wrote in her Feb. 17 announcement. "In their honor, I encourage legislators to move beyond politics, to value inclusivity, and to welcome all voices as we — the public and private sectors — work together to create the best future possible for generations of to come."
As her children were growing up, Buckner-Webb set them up to “be prepared for the ugliness of life," her son, Thompson, said.
“She always said, ‘You have to be twice as good to be considered half as good,” Thompson said, adding that he now tells his daughter the same thing.
Thompson said he has seen more young black professionals coming to Boise over the years. He said the ones he has met are typically shocked at the few Black people living in the state, but they quickly learn how nice the community is.
“Once you get past that there are no black people here, it is a really comfortable place,” Thompson said. “People have not forgotten to be human here.”