Railroad Contract Talks

A Union Pacific train engine sits in a rail yard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Commerce, Calif. Members of one union have rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads, while two ratified agreements and three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a national strike deadline.

 AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 15 on KTVB.COM.

As a national railroad strike appears to be off, the value of railroad infrastructure is now on display. As unions worked with the railroad industry to get better pay and working conditions, there were real fears that significant sections of America’s railroad system would be shut down.

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14i n Atlanta. A  tentative railway labor agreement averted a strike that could have been devastating to the economy.

Recommended for you

Load comments