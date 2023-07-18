Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is warning residents about a sextortion scammer that recently targeted an Idaho resident.
The scammer "recently impersonated the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in an attempt to elicit Personal Identifiable Information (PII) from a target via email," a press release from Labrador's office stated. "As these scams rarely target only one individual, it is highly likely that additional victims have been contacted in Idaho and other states."
The scammer's target was accused of committing crimes of solicitation of a minor and child pornography by someone pretending to be ICAC Lt. Christopher Williams, the release said. The target was instructed to enroll in a court-mandated Cyber Citation Second Chance Program and given the following instructions:
"Take a blank sheet of paper sign it dated place your ID beside your social above the signature snap a clear legible picture flip over the ID and the social snap another legible picture for both backs with signature submit both pictures via email or text to lieutenant Christopher Williams to be enrolled in this program."
"The scammer threatened potential fines, prosecution, probation, social media restrictions and other consequences should the target refuse to comply with the provided instructions and participate in the program," the release said.
The target was also warned that a judge had placed a gag order of suppression on their case and was told that discussing it with anyone other than the judge and serving officer would result in their immediate arrest.
Anyone who receives one of these emails is encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700.