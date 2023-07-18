Scams
Submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is warning residents about a sextortion scammer that recently targeted an Idaho resident.

The scammer "recently impersonated the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in an attempt to elicit Personal Identifiable Information (PII) from a target via email," a press release from Labrador's office stated. "As these scams rarely target only one individual, it is highly likely that additional victims have been contacted in Idaho and other states."

Recommended for you

Load comments