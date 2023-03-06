The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has begun serving organizations that applied for a state after-school grant program with a type of civil subpoena over concerns about how the agency distributed the funds, senior officials in the attorney general’s office said.
“The Attorney General’s Office was informed by the legislature of a possible misuse of appropriated monies,” a spokesperson from the office said via text. “Any inquiry we make related to this matter is to ensure all evidence is preserved and the public is ultimately informed of the faces. Our role here is to ensure the actions of our state government are clear and transparent for the people.”
The office served the organizations with a civil investigative demand, which is similar to a subpoena. The concerns center around the age group served by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare grants, which were targeted to school-aged students in a specific age range.
The health department declined to comment.
The move by attorney general’s office comes at the heels of a separate audit of the same after-school grant program that the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee authorized last week, the Idaho Press previously reported.
The Legislature in 2021 approved the use of federal pandemic-relief funds for the Community Grant program, but in the appropriation bill allowing the health department to use the money, the state added requirements that it serve school-aged children ages 5 to 13.
The grants were distributed to 80 organizations in two rounds of grant distributions in 2021 and 2022.
Some of the funds appeared to go to programs that mention preschool and other pre-K activities, according to grant applications reviewed by the Idaho Press.
Head of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, which received a multiple grants for separate programs, Beth Oppenheimer declined to comment on the situation.
The civil investigative demand, known as CID, will require agencies to maintain and turn over records and communications related to the event, the attorney general’s officials said.