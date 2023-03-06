Raul Labrador office door

The door to Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office at the Idaho State Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2023.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has begun serving organizations that applied for a state after-school grant program with a type of civil subpoena over concerns about how the agency distributed the funds, senior officials in the attorney general’s office said.

“The Attorney General’s Office was informed by the legislature of a possible misuse of appropriated monies,” a spokesperson from the office said via text. “Any inquiry we make related to this matter is to ensure all evidence is preserved and the public is ultimately informed of the faces. Our role here is to ensure the actions of our state government are clear and transparent for the people.”

