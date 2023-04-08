Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador speaks with members of the media during an informal meeting in his offices at the Idaho State Capitol in January.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Around 50 years ago, abortion was illegal in most states. Virginia, which outlawed abortions, had a law on the books banning people from encouraging abortion. Jeffery Bigelow, the editor of a Virginia newspaper, was arrested after his newspaper ran an ad for an abortion referral service in New York.

The Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional and reversed Bigelow’s conviction. Some advertisements, including those for abortion services, are protected by the First Amendment, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

