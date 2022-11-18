Tax mailer scam 2.jpeg

An example of the scam tax mailer.

 Courtesy of Ada County

Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad.

According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.

