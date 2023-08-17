Originally published Aug. 16 on KTVB.COM.
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is stepping down from the Central District Health (CDH) board.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Originally published Aug. 16 on KTVB.COM.
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is stepping down from the Central District Health (CDH) board.
An Ada County spokeswoman and the Idaho Attorney General's Office confirmed to KTVB that Labrador submitted his letter of resignation on Wednesday, effective Aug. 18, after the CDH board meets.
The Idaho Statesman first reported Labrador's resignation.
In his resignation letter to Ada County commissioners, Labrador said he's proud of the "efforts and successes we have achieved in balancing the public health, safety and personal liberties of our fellow citizens." KTVB asked an attorney general's office spokesperson why Labrador resigned but they declined to comment.
The former U.S. Congressman has served on the board since January 2021 when two of three Ada County commissioners appointed him to the position before he was elected as Idaho's attorney general.
He replaced former Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, who lost her reelection bid in November 2020.
Labrador's appointment was clouded in controversy as it came during the heat of the pandemic when public health mandates became a point of contention. His appointment was viewed as a political one because that seat is usually filled by a county commissioner.
The county spokeswoman says commissioners will fill Labrador's seat as soon as possible. Their goal is to do so by Oct. 20.
Regarding Labrador's replacement, commissioners say they are looking for someone who "knows and understand budgets, who understands the role and mission of Central District Health, and who knows how to be a board member for an organization."
Central District Health is one of seven public health districts in Idaho and covers Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. Its purpose is to make essential public health services available in order to protect the health of all Idahoans.
More from KTVB.COM:
Open primary coalition asks court to disqualify Raúl Labrador from any action involving ballot initiative, says bias plays a role
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.