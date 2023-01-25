Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, shown in his office earlier this month, announced Wednesday that his office has joined an immigration lawsuit against the Biden administration. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced his office joined a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the expansion of a parole program for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans, an action the administration took in early January.

