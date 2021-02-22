BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden issued a consumer alert Monday following reports of advertisements claiming to be from the Ada County District Court, and potentially from other county courts.
Wasden and the Idaho Supreme Court reported that the latest advertisement was sent in an envelope prominently labeled “ID-Ada County District Court” and claims to be from a “Disbursement Department," though it contains a Florida return address.
There is no government agency in Idaho referred to as a “Disbursement Department."
Language used in the advertisement indicates that a future “monetary entitlement” has been flagged and that the recipient could be eligible for “thousands of dollars."
These are not official communications from an Idaho Court but rather are “commercial solicitations from a for-profit company," according to Wasden's office.
It’s against Idaho law for sellers to use “graphics, text, or styles” that may mislead consumers into believing the ad comes from the government.
“Those found to be in violation of the law could be subject to an action by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division,” warned the office.
The resident who reported the ad has received two envelopes over the course of three months. The consumer alert noted that it’s possible copies of the advertisement sent to addresses in other parts of Idaho may list counties other than Ada.