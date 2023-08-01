Judge Winmill.jpg

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill is shown in the case library section of his office at the James A. McClure Federal Building and Courthouse in Boise on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 31 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

A federal judge in Idaho has granted a preliminary injunction barring Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador from taking legal action against medical providers who refer patients across state lines for abortion care and denied Labrador’s request to dismiss the case.

Raul R. Labrador.jpg

Raúl Labrador

Recommended for you

Load comments