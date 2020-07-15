BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney late Tuesday filed an emergency application for a stay to the U.S. Supreme Court, aimed at halting Reclaim Idaho's online signature drive for a school funding initiative that kicked off Monday pursuant to a federal court order.
Little and Denney, who previously failed to convince either the U.S. District Court in Idaho or the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to stay the order, told the nation’s highest court that the judge’s order would “seize control of Idaho’s initiative process and delegate the vast majority of the Idaho Legislature’s, Secretary of State’s and county clerk’s constitutional and statutory authorities and duties to the very private entities invested in getting their initiative petition on the ballot.” They also argued that the high court should take up the matter to resolve a difference between circuits.
The 9th Circuit has scheduled oral arguments on the state’s appeal of the federal court order for early August.
This is a developing story and will be updated.