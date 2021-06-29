BOISE — Three Idaho architecture students and two recent graduates have been recognized in a competition to design a new entryway for Boise’s Ann Morrison Park.
University of Idaho students Tyler Schram and Regan Campbell won first place and $1,500 for their design, “The Ann Morrison Experience.” Recent U of I graduate Matt Vollendorf won second place and $1,000 for “Three Ways to Come Play!”. Current U of I graduate student Kelsey Ramsey won third place and $500. And an honorable mention went to Whitney Suarez, a Lewis-Clark State College graduate.
The design competition was part of the Ann Morrison Park Come Play! Campaign, a park renewal fundraising effort. The Harry W. Morrison Foundation, the namesake and family foundation of the co-founder of civil engineering firm Morrison–Knudsen, and the city of Boise organized the competition.
Harry Morrison, with help from service clubs, neighborhood organizations and others, led the construction of the park, which is named in honor of his wife. Morrison donated the park to the city, and it opened in 1959.
Harry W. Morrison Foundation board Vice President Judyth Roberts has hoped for many years “to set-off Ann Morrison park with a magnificent entrance,” said Bonnie Wilkerson, board member and chairwoman for the Come Play! Campaign.
“This dream became feasible with the creation of a new park master plan and fundraising campaign,” Wilkerson said in a news release. “After a few concepts were presented to the HMF board, we came up with the idea of holding a competition for students. We were seeking out-of-the-box ideas, and who better to give us that than college students, not yet set in a certain pattern of thinking? And they certainly delivered.”
The entryway design proposals were evaluated by design professionals, members of the Harry W. Morrison Foundation board, project donors and representatives of the city’s Parks and Recreation and Arts and History departments.
Wilkerson will present the student designs at the foundation’s annual board meeting, when the board will decide which plan to select for the entryway.
To view the design competition winners, visit annmorrisonpark.org/entryway-design-competition.