The state of Idaho is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a circuit court's order that the state and its prison health care provider must provide gender confirmation surgery to an inmate, Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday.
The move is the latest in the court battle with the state and its prison health care provider, Corizon Health, on one side, and inmate Adree Edmo, 32, a transgender woman living in a men’s prison, on the other.
Edmo’s attorneys claim the state and Corizon Health are violating her Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment by not providing the surgery after Edmo had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria by prison doctors in 2012. The condition is one in which the dissonance between a person’s gender at birth, and the gender with which they identify, is stark, painful and disruptive to their daily life.
Corizon Health and the state of Idaho have long maintained the surgery is not necessary for Edmo at this time — at a hearing in October 2018, Corizon doctors testified as much, even though other experts in gender dysphoria testified they felt the procedure was necessary for Edmo, who has tried to castrate herself twice while in prison and tried to kill herself more than once during her life.
The appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court fulfills Little’s vow to take the case to the highest court in the country if necessary.
“At my direction, the State of Idaho has filed the necessary petitions with the U.S. Supreme Court to appeal the Ninth Circuit’s ruling requiring Idaho to pay for an inmate’s sex-reassignment surgery,” Little stated in the press release from his office. “The Ninth Circuit (Court of Appeal)’s decision goes against the text and original meaning of the Eighth Amendment and contradicts more than four decades of Supreme Court precedent. We will vigorously litigate the Ninth Circuit’s unprecedented ruling at the Supreme Court because the taxpayers of Idaho should not have to pay for a procedure that is not medically necessary.”
Edmo, who is in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in 2011, sued the state and Corizon Health in 2017 when the entities would not provide gender-confirming surgery. In December 2018 — after the three-day hearing in October of that year — a federal district court judge ruled Edmo should receive the surgery.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that decision months later when it, too, ordered Edmo should receive the surgery. Following that decision, the state’s attorneys asked the appellate court for another hearing with a larger panel of judges, but the court in February declined to offer it, although 10 judges dissented to that opinion; the court is made up of 29 judgeships.
That decision prompted the state to file the writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I am confident the Supreme Court will find the Ninth Circuit is once again outside the judicial mainstream,” Little said in the release. “I wish to thank Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his deputies for their work. Our two offices have worked together to defend the taxpayer and the Constitution in this case.”
The U.S. Supreme Court does not have to grant the request to hear the case. But — as the state's attorneys point out in the their petition to the court — the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals differed from other circuit courts across the country in how it handled the issue of gender dysphoria treatment in prison. The court had, therefore, created a split in circuits — and the U.S. Supreme Court is generally more likely to hear a case if it has caused circuit splits.
"This Court should grant certiorari to resolve the circuit split and to issue a definitive answer to this important question," attorneys wrote.