Judge Amanda K. Brailsford

 Courtesy of the Idaho Supreme Court

Originally published Jan. 18 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

President Joe Biden will nominate Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Amanda K. Brailsford to be a federal judge of the U.S. District Court of Idaho, the White House told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday.

