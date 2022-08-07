Wildlife Killing Lawsuit

Idaho and Montana’s anti-wolf laws are leading conservation groups to sue to stop the states from receiving federal conservation funds.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP

Originally published Aug. 4 on KTVB.COM.

On Thursday, 27 conservation groups filed a petition calling for the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service to disqualify Idaho and Montana from receiving millions in federal conservation funding over anti-wolf legislation the states enacted in 2021.

