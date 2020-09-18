BOISE — Southern Idaho residents should see improved air quality over the weekend.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a yellow/moderate advisory for the Treasure Valley for Saturday, down from the red alert that's been in place all week. The forecast Air Quality Index is 95, which means outdoor burning is still prohibited in Ada and Canyon counties.
Fires continue to burn in Idaho and neighboring states, and the air quality is expected to worsen again early next week.
IDAHO FIRE UPDATES
The Woodhead Fire, near Cambridge, is now estimated to have consumed 89,685 acres, with 42% containment. There are 305 firefighting personnel battling the blaze. Currently the largest fire in Idaho, it has also consumed the most buildings of any Idaho fire this year.
The Badger Fire, southwest of Oakley in Twin Falls County, has burned over 35,000 acres and has forced evacuations of a number of residents in the Rock Creek Drainage Area. An emergency shelter is available at the Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Red Flag conditions are expected Friday, although a cold front moving in will bring some cooler temperatures and rain that should help tamp down the blaze. Information about the evacuations can be found at www.facebook.com/twinfallssheriff or by calling the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office at 208-736-4177.
The Grouse Fire, near Pine, is at 3,980 acres and 30% containment. A joint area closure of National Forest System Lands between the Boise and Sawtooth National Forests was put in place for public safety earlier this week, although Forest Highway 61 between Pine and Featherville remains open.
The Buck Fire, in the Boise National Forest, has consumed 19,000 acres, 7,000 of which burned since Sept. 15. The blaze is 6% contained, but a coming cold front and precipitation could cut the fire's growth down significantly over the next few days, according to InciWeb, the national wildfire information system. There are no immediate threats to structures.
The Trap Fire, northwest of Stanley, has grown to 1,930 acres. Highway 21 is now open again, with a pilot car in place from mile markers 112 to 119 due to low visibility from smoke and the potential for trees falling on the highway. Intermittent closures on Highway 21 are possible due to increase in fire behavior.