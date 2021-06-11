BOISE — The Idaho Air National Guard will host six F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 195th Fighter Squadron, 162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, based at Tucson, Arizona, from Monday through June 25.
The jets are temporarily at Gowen Field to train with A-10s from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 190th Fighter Squadron. Operations will involve flights occurring during normal daylight hours, an Idaho Air National Guard news release said. Both units also will train together in the Utah Test and Training Range, located in Utah’s West Desert, the release said.
“Having another visiting unit train with us here at home only enhances our combat abilities,” said Col. Shannon Smith, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing, in the release. “When we are called to fight, we do so with other units that operate and maintain dissimilar aircraft, so training with them now is a critical component to maintaining our combat readiness.”
This training will expose Idaho pilots to scenarios beyond their normal Close Air Support training and "provide a unique opportunity to enhance their operational capabilities," the release said.
“As we prepare to host visiting units, our commitment to be good neighbors remains the same,” Smith said in the release. “We want our neighbors to know what they can expect … additional aircraft means that the flight line will be louder at times, but as always, we will take the necessary steps to limit negative impacts to the community. If anyone has any concerns, please call us so we can address them directly.”
For public inquiries or noise concerns, a special phone line has been established to address comments from the public 208-422-5252.