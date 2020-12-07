Attorneys general nationwide have reached a settlement with the country’s fourth-largest mortgage servicer, following allegations the company violated consumer protection laws.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden joined 50 attorneys generals and other federal and state entities in reaching the $86.3 million agreement with Nationstar Mortgage, according to a news release from Wasden's office. Thousands of people had problems after their loans were transferred to Nationstar, and in some cases those problems led to foreclosure.
In Idaho, the settlement affects 295 loans for a total of $257,969.
Nationstar in 2012 began purchasing mortgage servicing portfolios from competitors and eventually became the country’s largest non-bank servicer.
“As loan data was transferred to Nationstar, borrowers who had sought assistance with payments and loan modifications sometimes fell through the cracks, the attorneys general alleged,” the release reads. “Borrowers in this category will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $840 as part of the settlement.”
Some borrowers suffered damages when Nationstar failed to oversee third-party vendors hired to inspect and maintain properties owned by delinquent borrowers, according to the release. The lawsuit against Nationstar alleges those vendors improperly changed the locks on borrowers’ homes. Those borrowers will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $250.
Nationwide, the lawsuit provides roughly $79.2 million in relief to borrowers; it affected 55,814 loans between 2011 and 2017.
A settlement administrator will send a claim form to eligible borrowers in 2021.
The settlement also requires Nationstar to conduct audits and follow a detailed set of rules in how it handles certain mortgage loans, according to the release.