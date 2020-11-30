BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho gas retailers have reached a settlement agreement with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden after Wasden's office launched an investigation into their fuel prices.
The retailers — Maverik, Jacksons Food Stores and Stinker Stores — don't admit any wrongdoing under the agreement, and say they disagree with the premise of the attorney general's investigation. Still, they said they agreed to the settlement because it will help consumers facing economic difficulties during the pandemic.
Wasden began investigating the fuel prices after state and federal officials declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Those emergency declarations triggered a state law that forbids companies from selling food, water, fuel or pharmaceuticals at excessive prices while the declarations are in effect.
To determine whether the prices were excessive, the office examined the margin between the wholesale price of the fuel — what the companies were paying — and the retail prices of the fuel, or what they were charging customers, said Deputy Attorney General Brett DeLange. They examined those margins both before and after the emergency order went into effect, then looked back at 14 years worth of data on those margins.
The average margin was about 10 cents, DeLange said. During the pandemic, though, margins were three or four times that, he said, as wholesale prices dropped.
"It was without precedent, the size of the margins," he said.
Under the settlement agreement, the three companies will provide a combined $1.5 million in sales credits during 2021 by selling fuel at a lower margin than the average margin earned by fuel retailers in neighboring states. For instance, if gas stations in neighboring states normally sell fuel for 25 cents more per gallon than the wholesale cost, the three Idaho companies could earn credits of 10 cents per gallon by selling the fuel at 15 cents more than the wholesale cost.
Maverick and Jacksons Food Stores have each agreed to provide $600,000 in consumer redress, while Stinker Stores, Inc. will provide $300,000 in redress, according to a news release from Wasden's office.
The retailers will have a year starting in January to satisfy the credit obligations. DeLange said it is the first time a settlement has been reached under the law, which was passed in the early 2000s.
In a joint statement Monday, all three retailers said they disagreed with the premise of the office’s investigation, but couldn’t deny the benefits it would create for consumers.
“It provides us with another opportunity to offer consumers a break at Idaho fuel pumps just when they need one,” according to the statement. “We are happy to do our part to make it happen. The hundreds of convenience stores and gas stations in Idaho are a reliable source of employment for thousands of people. The industry has been a crucial, consistent provider of food, fuel and supplies for frontline workers and other customers during times of emergency. It is fitting that we would once again step up to voluntarily provide this kind of relief to all consumers.”
—Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons contributed.