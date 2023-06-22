C. Scott Green

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit alleging the State Board of Education violated the Open Meetings Law in proceedings leading up to approval of a state university acquiring a for-profit online school.

In court documents filed Tuesday in Ada County Fourth District Court, Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Solicitor General Theo Wold argue that at least one of the executive sessions held by the state education board regarding The University of Idaho’s proposal to purchase the University of Phoenix should have been held publicly. The lawsuit says that if the meetings were held in violation of code, then subsequent actions by the board regarding the transaction are “null and void.”

