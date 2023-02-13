Raul Labrador office door

The door to Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office at the Idaho State Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2023.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 13 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Deputies from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office filed a new brief in U.S. District Court with new arguments that take into consideration the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion laws.

The Attorney General’s Office also asked the federal judge presiding over the case to again reconsider a preliminary injunction against the abortion ban.

Recommended for you

Load comments