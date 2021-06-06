Idaho activists are pushing to get a measure that would decriminalize the possession of up to 3 ounces of marijuana on the November 2022 ballot in a campaign calling for Idaho to “legalize the drive”.
The measure would make it legal for Idahoans to cross the border into Oregon or Washington to purchase legal marijuana from dispensaries in those states and bring it back for use on private property, according to the Idaho Citizens Coalition.
If passed, the Personal Adult Marijuana Decriminalization Act would only protect adults 21 and older from search, seizure and arrest for the possession and use of up to 3 ounces of marijuana on private property with the permission of the property’s owner.
The proposed law also would protect adults while transporting the marijuana they have purchased legally out-of-state from the store to their private property.
Idaho Citizens Coalition turned in the initial 20 signatures of registered Idaho voters to begin the process of placing the marijuana decriminalization measure on the November 2022 ballot, the group said in a news release.
The Personal Adult Marijuana Decriminalization Act would not address marijuana possession outside the scope of personal use of private property, the coalition said. Possession of marijuana would still be treated as a criminal misdemeanor.
“(We’ve) found that Idahoans are huge supporters of personal privacy and keeping the government out of people’s personal lives,” said Russ Belville, spokesman for the Idaho Citizens Coalition and chief petitioner on the measure, in a news release.
Organizers feel the measure “strikes the right balance” by keeping dealing, growing and advertising marijuana illegal but “respecting the privacy of Idaho adults who simply prefer a joint over a beer when they want to relax at home.”
According to the coalition, the proposed Personal Adult Marijuana Decriminalization Act is in part meant to act as a backup for the signature-gathering efforts for the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act that is circulating currently.
“We are still wholeheartedly in support of medical marijuana for Idaho,” said Belville, “and will be collecting signatures for both initiatives in the field.”
In April, the state legislature passed a new law requiring initiative to gather signatures equaling 6% of the registered voters in each of all 35 state legislative districts, and any push to decriminalize marijuana would have to meet that requirement.
Both measures would need to collect nearly 65,000 signatures and meet their legislative district thresholds by May 1, 2022, the Idaho Citizens Coalition said.