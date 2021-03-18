SMITHS FERRY — A national rockslide expert has evaluated the slide that took place Monday on Idaho Highway 55 and determined the road between Smiths Ferry and the Rainbow Bridge should remain closed at least through Sunday for safety reasons, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Thursday afternoon.
ITD is working to safely open the road to traffic and will monitor conditions through the weekend during the forecasted storms. Working with experts, ITD will review conditions in advance of next week and provide another update Sunday afternoon, so travelers can make appropriate plans, the press release states.
“Safety of the traveling public, as well as the crews who are on site, is our top priority,” Jason Brinkman, ITD District 3 engineering manager, said in a statement. “These decisions are not taken lightly. We understand this road closure is not ideal and are working extensively to reopen the road as soon as safely feasible.”
The highway connects the Treasure Valley with popular recreation areas around McCall. It was closed after a rockslide Monday night in an area where ITD is working on highway improvements. The department said there’s no evidence excavation of the hillside directly triggered the slide. No injuries were reported.
The department advises motorists to use U.S. 95 as an alternate route. Travelers can also stay informed by texting ALERTS to 833-480-0255 to sign up for updates.